EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Dr. Phil asks woke educators: 'What makes you think you know better' than parents what's best for kids?

Guests discussed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education law

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2022 at 3:18pm
Dr. Phll show (video screenshot)

Dr. Phll show (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Parents and educators feuded Wednesday on Dr. Phil over woke curriculum in schools, with both sides of the debate discussing the Parental Rights in Education law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"National sex education standards right now for K-3 say that gender ideology - those children need to know by 3rd grade that you can be a boy or a girl, neither or both. That is very concerning to our moms and to parents," Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich said. "There is no reason that a kindergarten teacher need to teach that to 5-year-olds, that is something families should be discussing."

She later commented on how some curriculum has been notably hidden from parents over the past few years.

