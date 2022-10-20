Dr. Phil asks woke educators: 'What makes you think you know better' than parents what's best for kids?

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Parents and educators feuded Wednesday on Dr. Phil over woke curriculum in schools, with both sides of the debate discussing the Parental Rights in Education law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"National sex education standards right now for K-3 say that gender ideology - those children need to know by 3rd grade that you can be a boy or a girl, neither or both. That is very concerning to our moms and to parents," Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich said. "There is no reason that a kindergarten teacher need to teach that to 5-year-olds, that is something families should be discussing."

She later commented on how some curriculum has been notably hidden from parents over the past few years.

TRENDING: 'Threat to democracy'? Kari Lake answers 'election denier' smear with 'the receipts'

Read the full story ›