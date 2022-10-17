Drew Barrymore explains why she hasn't had sex since 2016

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Drew Barrymore got candid about her thoughts on intimacy in a new blog post after a fan claimed the actress "hates sex."

Barrymore originally commented on the news that Andrew Garfield had abstained from sex for six months while preparing for his role in "Silence."

"What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?’" the actress said during an episode of her talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show."

