A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Drew Barrymore explains why she hasn't had sex since 2016

'I needed to stay very celibate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2022 at 7:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Drew Barrymore (Video screenshot)

Drew Barrymore (Video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Drew Barrymore got candid about her thoughts on intimacy in a new blog post after a fan claimed the actress "hates sex."

Barrymore originally commented on the news that Andrew Garfield had abstained from sex for six months while preparing for his role in "Silence."

"What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?’" the actress said during an episode of her talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show."

TRENDING: ANOTHER Democrat going to jail for election fraud

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Conservative students' anti-Marxism display shut down at university
WATCH: Wild video captures victim's escalator tumble after being punched
Horror show: Singer dead at 41 after collapsing during performance
Drew Barrymore explains why she hasn't had sex since 2016
WATCH: The Covenant for Gentiles according to Isaiah
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×