'Economics 101': Energy exec debunks Biden's claims about gasoline prices

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

An executive with an energy company debunked claims President Joe Biden made about gas prices during a Thursday afternoon Fox News appearance.

TRENDING: Hurricane Ian's troubling lesson about electric vehicles

“As far as the president’s comments, I believe the president knows better. This is a supply and demand issue, simple economics 101,” Scott Hayes, director of government relations for PBF Energy, told “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith. “Oil companies who we buy our products from, that’s the feedstock that goes to the refinery, from which we make all the great products we do, our gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and all the building block chemicals for the everyday things that you have in your life, virtually everything you can touch is derived from fossil fuels. Oil companies trade on a globally traded commodities market. They have no control over the price.”

While Biden blamed either Russian President Vladimir Putin or oil companies for high energy prices, some experts have said that Biden’s hostility towards fossil fuel production caused the increased prices for energy. The average cost of a gallon of gas is $3.836, according to AAA, compared to $3.357 a year ago and $2.1218 on Nov. 3, 2020.

WATCH:

Does Biden need to take Economics 101? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Refiners trade in a globally regulated market that is a commodities market. So we are price takers, we are not price makers,” Hayes continued. “We have no more control over – let’s use ExxonMobil. They have no more control over the price of oil than does Apple or Google have over the price of their stock. It’s economics 101, and it’s all about supply and demand.”

“There have been these assertions over time, sometimes strategically from politicians of every stripe that there is somehow price gouging going on, collusion, and it’s been investigated many times, there’s never been evidence of that,” Hayes said, going on to say that to lower gas prices, Biden should lower the biofuel mandate, centered around blending ethanol into gasoline, claiming the mandate was “much higher than the infrastructure can handle.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!