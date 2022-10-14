Education Dept. webinar: 'Not all egg producers are women'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A webinar hosted by the U.S. Department of Education designed to help teachers across the nation with “best practices” on the hot-button issue of transgenderism advised educators to use inclusive language in science class.

In particular, a Denver-based high school biology teacher said during the webinar that “not all women produce eggs and also not all egg producers are women.”

“We are teaching students that language matters,” said teacher Sam Long during the “Lessons from the Field – Supporting Transgender & Nonbinary Students in K-12 Schools” webinar.

Read the full story ›