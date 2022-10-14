A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Education Dept. webinar: 'Not all egg producers are women'

'We are teaching students that language matters'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2022 at 1:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A webinar hosted by the U.S. Department of Education designed to help teachers across the nation with “best practices” on the hot-button issue of transgenderism advised educators to use inclusive language in science class.

In particular, a Denver-based high school biology teacher said during the webinar that “not all women produce eggs and also not all egg producers are women.”

“We are teaching students that language matters,” said teacher Sam Long during the “Lessons from the Field – Supporting Transgender & Nonbinary Students in K-12 Schools” webinar.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Democrats faced with need to address economy, not climate
Leftist student employees accused of sabotaging Matt Walsh livestream
Education Dept. webinar: 'Not all egg producers are women'
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Seminary president issues warning to Christian schools
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×