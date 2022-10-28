A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk fires every Twitter exec involved in banning Trump, hiding Biden laptop story

Canned CEO, CFO for their parts in censorship

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 27, 2022 at 10:22pm
(Photo by Chris J. Davis on Unsplash)

(VALIANT NEWS) – African-American tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially completed his Twitter Inc, and his first act of owner of the Big Tech social media platform was to fire CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Sagal.

Agrawal previously served as the site’s Chief Technical Officer, and was described as “obsessively” focusing on using the platform’s resources to censor “hate speech and “misinformation.” Outlook India reported that “After taking over as CTO, Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.”

Perhaps most notably, Musk also fired the site’s head of “trust and safety,” Vijaya Gadde, who made the decision to deplatform 45th president of the United States Donald Trump.

