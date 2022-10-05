Energy crisis under Biden is of administration's 'own making'

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Jack McEvoy

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Rep. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma and 14 other House Republicans are calling on the Department of The Interior (DOI) to follow the law and alleviate the nation’s energy crisis by conducting federal oil and gas lease sales.

Bice and the Republicans said that the Interior is disregarding the Mineral Leasing Act as the DOI’s Bureau of Land Management fails to hold auctions for oil and gas leases during every quarter of President Joe Biden’s term, according to a letter the representatives sent to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Federal lease sales have a near 80-year low under Biden as the administration has consistently blocked sales to further its climate targets.

“We are in an energy crisis of their own making,” Bice told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “In their rush to pursue the Green New Deal, this administration is failing states while simultaneously spreading misinformation about the oil and gas industry.”

Biden placed a moratorium on issuing new oil and gas leases on Jan. 26 as part of a comprehensive effort to limit fossil fuel production on federal land and combat the “climate crisis.” Biden’s executive order stated that the suspension would stay in place “pending completion of a study and reconsideration of oil and gas permitting and leasing practices.”

After the DOI completed its review of leasing practices in November 2021, the Interior proposed its Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program in July and hinted that it could cancel future lease sales for the next five years. The Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management (BOEM) found in late August that cutbacks on offshore drilling auctions would increase energy costs, forcing the nation to rely on foreign oil.

Is the energy crisis under Biden of the administration's own making? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden promised during his campaign to halt oil and gas drilling on federal lands as part of his aggressive climate agenda that seeks to achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.

In September, the administration accepted 307 bids, worth a total of nearly $190 million, as part of Lease Sale 257 in the Gulf of Mexico, after a federal judge invalidated the original lease sale in February, according to a BOEM press release. The government was required to auction federal properties for oil and gas exploration, including one by the end of this year, in accordance with provisions in the Democrats’ $740 billion climate, tax and health care spending bill that Biden signed into law in August.

The DOI declined to comment on the matter.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!