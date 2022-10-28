A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Energy execs say shuttered U.S. oil refineries won't restart

Comments made to U.S. Energy Secretary

Published October 28, 2022 at 4:49pm
Published October 28, 2022 at 4:49pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(OIL PRICE) – U.S. energy executives told Jennifer Granholm that shuttered crude oil refineries won’t restart, Valero’s Chief Executive Joe Gorder said on Tuesday. The comments were made to the U.S. Energy Secretary at a recent White House meeting with energy executives, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“The one interesting thing that came out of it, too, was there was consideration for the ability to restart refining capacity that had been shut down, and I think the general sentiment was that wasn’t going to happen,” Gorder said.

Limited U.S. refinery capacity – and perhaps more critically, refinery capacity in specific U.S. geographic areas, known as PADDs – has spared worry in the United States over high gasoline prices and energy security.

