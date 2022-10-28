Energy execs say shuttered U.S. oil refineries won't restart

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(OIL PRICE) – U.S. energy executives told Jennifer Granholm that shuttered crude oil refineries won’t restart, Valero’s Chief Executive Joe Gorder said on Tuesday. The comments were made to the U.S. Energy Secretary at a recent White House meeting with energy executives, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“The one interesting thing that came out of it, too, was there was consideration for the ability to restart refining capacity that had been shut down, and I think the general sentiment was that wasn’t going to happen,” Gorder said.

Limited U.S. refinery capacity – and perhaps more critically, refinery capacity in specific U.S. geographic areas, known as PADDs – has spared worry in the United States over high gasoline prices and energy security.

