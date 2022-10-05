Eric Metaxas: 'Silence' of American churches echoes 1930s Nazi Germany

About 3,000 of the approximately 18,000 Protestant pastors in Germany in the 1930s openly supported Adolf Hitler, and about the same number ended up opposing his tyrannical rule.

But it was the vast majority of ministers, about 12,000, who chose to remain silent – arguing it wasn't their place to engage in politics – who enabled the Nazis to "crush the heroic 3,000" who stood up against the dictator, points out Eric Metaxas in his new book "Letter to the American Church."

"That is the nightmare – that they thought it would be safe," Metaxas said in an interview with James Robison on the "LIFE Today" television program.

The pastors, Metaxas said, decided: "We won't take a position. We don't want to be political. We'll just keep our nose down, preach our little stuff on Sunday morning, and when we leave this building, we're going to bow to the authority of the state."

Metaxas contends the American church today mirrors the silence of the German church before the Holocaust.

If church leaders, he said, don't learn the lesson of the 1930s, "we are going down precisely the same path."

"And people say, 'I can't believe it, I can't believe it.' Trust me when I say that the Germans didn't believe that that future was even possible. But it happened, and we are no different than the Germans," he said.

Metaxas is the author of a bestselling book about German Lutheran pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who boldly opposed the Nazi regime and was executed for participating in the famous "Operation Valkyrie" plot to assassinate Hitler.

Is the silence of American churches echoing 1930s Nazi Germany? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (263 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

"Letter to the American Church, Metaxas explained to Robison, arose from his realization that "the silence of the church in Germany that led to the satanic evil of the Nazis and the Holocaust is exactly the same as the silence of the church in America today."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Without question, he said, that silence will lead the nation “to horror unimaginable, unless we repent, unless we cease being silent.”

"I cannot think of a more urgent message," he said. "I beg people, I beg people to take what I am saying in this book seriously, because, of course, it’s not me talking."

He said he humbly posits that God is trying tell the American church exactly what he told the German church through Bonhoeffer.

See the interview:

Metaxas, on his radio show, recently had a discussion with author and journalist Naomi Wolf in which they compared the behavior of the nation's ruling educated class during the pandemic to the passiveness of Germany's highly civilized and educated population in the 1930s.

Wolf, who was in Metaxas' graduating class at Yale, said their classmates "are the worst offenders."

"Right now it's really red state and purple state America, and working people who are being super brave and telling their neighbors, trying to resist – the police officers, the fire fighters, taking action against these coercive mandates, trying to bring some truth to the discussion," said Wolf, a Rhodes Scholar with a doctorate from Oxford University who was a political consultant for Bill Clinton and Al Gore.

Wolf's grandmother lost nine siblings in the Holocaust.

"It's our classmates, our cultural demographic, if you like, who are colluding, overwhelmingly – and our institutions," she said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Read the full story ›