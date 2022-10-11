'Everyone loved these shirts': 'Florida Strong' T-shirt ad rejected on Facebook

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Tyler Merritt, CEO of Nine Line Apparel of Savannah, Georgia, and a retired Army captain, simply wants to help others — particularly those who have been impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.

Yet his ability to raise money for needy people through sales of his company's "Florida Strong" T-shirts has been rejected by Facebook, he said.

Appearing this week on "Fox & Friends," Merritt said, "We want to support Florida. We want to show a commitment to rebuild in this incredible devastation that Ian's left behind."

Read the full story ›