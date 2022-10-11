A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Everyone loved these shirts': 'Florida Strong' T-shirt ad rejected on Facebook

Appears to be a 'trend' that anything seeming 'conservative' gets flagged

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 10, 2022 at 9:45pm
Hurricane Ian (National Hurricane Center)

(FOX NEWS) -- Tyler Merritt, CEO of Nine Line Apparel of Savannah, Georgia, and a retired Army captain, simply wants to help others — particularly those who have been impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.

Yet his ability to raise money for needy people through sales of his company's "Florida Strong" T-shirts has been rejected by Facebook, he said.

Appearing this week on "Fox & Friends," Merritt said, "We want to support Florida. We want to show a commitment to rebuild in this incredible devastation that Ian's left behind."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







