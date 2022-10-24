Evil Stacey Abrams could have actually helped 'her people'

Melanin-less liberals have embraced Margaret Sanger's agenda of abortion as a systematic means to rid America of poor people and specifically people who exhibit high levels of melanin, be they poor or not. The worse part of that is, they've brainwashed Negro women to pay liberals who hate them to murder their children.

Jet Magazine was the premier publication to those Americans who ascribed self-esteem on being a crayon color. The March 22, 1973, edition, quoting from the Black Panther newspaper, read: "The abortion law hides behind the guise of helping women when in reality it will attempt to destroy our people. How long do you think it will take for voluntary abortions to turn into involuntary abortion, into compulsory sterilization? Black people are aware that laws made supposedly to ensure our well-being are often put into practice in such a way that they ensure our deaths." Jet Magazine dedicated the entire March 22, 1973, edition to Black Panthers and their opposition to abortion.

Credit the work of Vladimir Lenin and W.E.B. du Bois that resulted in the radicalization of their devotees vis-à-vis systematic inculcation of agitprop and Hegelian Dialecticism. The introduction of neo-Leninist Negresses into key public positions is a tactic of aggression intended for conquest and emotional subjugation under government control, which has been employed with great success.

Those I reference, specifically those who claim to be a crayon color, are insulated against rebuke even though it is deserved in the harshest terms. This brings me to Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams.

There was a time that contumacious harridans such as the Obama woman and Oprah were as bad as it got, which was certainly bad enough. But, now with the massive influx of George Soros money and the support of national Marxist anarchist groups, also funded by Soros, Stacey Abrams has proudly become exactly what Soros' kind was to his fellow Jews during the Holocaust – a traitor.

People like Abrams offend me for a myriad of reasons not least of which is because they are evil, wicked and filled with hatred.

Abrams is every bit the Satanic anarchist Soros is and more so. The reason she is more evil than Soros is because he cannot use skin color to hide from his sins. Abrams, on the other hand, not only can use her melanin to deflect rebukes, but she can also use being a woman even if she is as unattractive as the "Wayward Sisters" in "Macbeth." And goodness knows, Abrams is bigger than the three "Wayward Sisters" together.

Abrams is soliciting the wholesale murder of children and specifically Colored children, at the same time she is pretending to have the interests of "her people" in mind.

Malcolm X spoke the unadulterated truth when he warned about melanin-less liberals, and it has been proven beyond any question that the Black Panthers, as quoted above, were spot on regarding their recognition of the planned extermination of the "Negro people" by abortion.

If Abrams were as dumb as a bunch of turnip greens, she would understand the threat abortion is to those she claims to identify with and serve as a spokesperson. She can understand what it means when approximately 12% of the population has since abortion was legalized in 1973 witnessed more than one-third of their total demographic murdered by Margaret Sanger's dream.

Both of Abrams' parents are retired pastors. This means that she understands the historical importance of the church to her so-called people. I unapologetically disagree for a plethora of doctrinal and biblical reasons with her parent's denomination. But, she believes separately from her parent's denomination. Thus, when she speaks about the "god [she] believes in," one wonders if her god is Beelzebub.

Abrams' kind aren't about helping the urban communities, inner-city schools, reducing "Negro on Negro" crime, ending the divisiveness that exists in greater measure thanks to the Obamas, nor is she committed to tackling the dysfunctionality of out-of-wedlock children and single-parent homes.

Abrams epitomizes everything wrong with liberal candidates in general and her kind specifically. Her kind have a chance to rise to the top and deliver a message calling for the taking hold of modernity, the importance of a good education and/or learning a trade. Her kind has the opportunity to speak on the importance of sound Christian principles.

Instead of her claiming more abortions are needed to reduce the rate of inflation, Abrams should speak a message that women need respect for themselves. She should be talking about the adverse impact of disparate numbers based upon bad decision-making.

She should be telling people to stop blaming others for their problems and learn to make proper decisions. If she cared about Georgia, if she cared about her so-called people, she would speak a message that doesn't demand a handout, but a message that demands self-initiative.

