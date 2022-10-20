A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ex-atheist artist nearly dies, recalls Jesus saving him from hell

Returns to paint pictures of the Lord

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2022 at 1:52pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – A former atheist attests to how his belief system was shaken to the core when he experienced meeting Jesus during a near-death experience. He recalled his savior transporting him from a hellish realm to the kingdom of Heaven for a glimpse of what could be earned in life. It was here that he also realized the grave error of his old ways.

Howard Storm, now 75, admits that he had an obsession with success in his earlier years. Raised in a suburb of Boston, he attended school in California before taking a job as an art professor at North Kentucky University in 1972. He became a renowned painter and sculptor, and that pursuit consumed him. Today, Storm is a retired ordained minister and lives with his wife, Marcia, in Fort Thomas.

“I was an atheist. I thought that lives were short and sweet and then you die, so the whole point was to be as successful as possible,” he told The Epoch Times. “I was an alpha male … I was totally self-absorbed. I considered myself to be a good person because I didn’t flagrantly break the law, rob, steal, or murder anybody. I was my own God.”

TRENDING: 'Threat to democracy'? Kari Lake answers 'election denier' smear with 'the receipts'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Now Biden wants universal, federally paid abortion leave
White House refuses to address arrests of pro-lifers amid attacks on pregnancy resource centers
Florida allows discipline for teachers who indoctrinate children with gender ideology
Court rules Sen. Warren's pet project is funded illegally
Pope picks pro-abortion atheist as member of Pontifical Academy for Life
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×