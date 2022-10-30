A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Explosive diarrhea': Airline flights haunted by bizarre groaning noises

Described as 'vomiting and a weird, vaguely sexual moan'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2022 at 2:48pm
(Image by Orna Wachman from Pixabay)

(GIZMODO) -- The flight from LAX to DFW did not go as planned. Emerson Collins, an actor from Los Angeles, remembers the noises started before the plane even took off: strange grumblings, a weird sound like somebody was on the verge of throwing up.

They were coming from the plane’s loudspeaker. Flight attendants assured passengers it was a technical mixup. It was presumed that once the flight got underway, the noises would cease. Instead, they continued for hours: weird guttural moans and grunts projected over the intercom, apparently coming from nowhere.

“These sounds started over the intercom before takeoff and continued throughout the flight. They couldn’t stop it, and after landing still had no idea what it was,” Collins later tweeted with a video of the flight, which subsequently went viral, racking up nearly 5,000 retweets and over 30,000 likes.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







