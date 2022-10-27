A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.THE SOCIAL DISEASE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Facebook horror: Shares plunge another 20% as earning collapse

After already losing two-thirds of its value so far this year

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 26, 2022 at 8:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNBC) -- Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading on Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings.

Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s iOS privacy update and increased competition from TikTok. Add it up, and Meta has posted consecutive quarters of revenue declines and is expected to post its third straight drop in the fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the fourth quarter will be $30 billion to $32.5 billion. Analysts were expecting sales of $32.2 billion.

TRENDING: The war party vs. Trump and poor Mike Lee

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Facebook horror: Shares plunge another 20% as earning collapse
Supreme Court rules on football coach fired for praying on high-school field
Yankees players upset over 'unusually brutal experience' during championship
U.S. senators make Hunter Biden's China-linked bank records public
Popular Hollywood starlet throws a wedding for herself
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×