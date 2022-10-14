FBI arrests 87-year-old concentration camp survivor outside abortion clinic door

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(MY TRUTH NEWS) – Pro-life activist Eva Edl was one of four pro-lifers charged this month in relation to a March 2021 abortion facility rescue at Carafem in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

The event was aimed at reaching abortion-minded women in hopes of helping them to choose life for their babies with confidence. Edl is 87 years old and is a German survivor of a communist prisoner-of-war concentration camp during World War II. Following her escape from that camp, she began a legacy of fighting for the right to life for all human beings.

“The first time I realized there were abortion clinics in our country was in 1988,” she said, according to a previous Live Action News report. “I said to my husband, ‘these are the death camps of America.’ I saw people sitting in front of abortion clinics in Atlanta, and I’ve been involved ever since.”

