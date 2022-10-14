A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
FBI arrests 87-year-old concentration camp survivor outside abortion clinic door

She began legacy of fighting for right to life for all human beings

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2022 at 12:38pm
FBI (video screenshot)

FBI (video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(MY TRUTH NEWS) – Pro-life activist Eva Edl was one of four pro-lifers charged this month in relation to a March 2021 abortion facility rescue at Carafem in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

The event was aimed at reaching abortion-minded women in hopes of helping them to choose life for their babies with confidence. Edl is 87 years old and is a German survivor of a communist prisoner-of-war concentration camp during World War II. Following her escape from that camp, she began a legacy of fighting for the right to life for all human beings.

“The first time I realized there were abortion clinics in our country was in 1988,” she said, according to a previous Live Action News report. “I said to my husband, ‘these are the death camps of America.’ I saw people sitting in front of abortion clinics in Atlanta, and I’ve been involved ever since.”

Read the full story ›

