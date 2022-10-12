A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

FBI probing 'hate speech' attack on school that banned girls from their own locker room

14-year-old biological male on female volleyball team allowed to change with gals

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 12, 2022 at 12:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Fabian Centeno on Unsplash)

(Photo by Fabian Centeno on Unsplash)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

The FBI is helping investigate an anti-LGBTQ hate speech attack that occurred on a Vermont school district’s website, according to a Tuesday statement by the superintendent.

The Orange Southwest School District’s website is currently disabled following an Oct. 1 attack to its website which included “hate speech, symbols, and photographs targeting transgender individuals,” according to the VT Digger. The FBI is working to investigate the attack, according to a statement by the superintendent Layne Millington.

“The creators of the proprietary software [are working] with the FBI [to conduct] a forensic analysis,” Millington said in a statement.

The website attack comes after Randolph Union High School allowed a 14-year-old biological male and player on the female volleyball team to change in the women’s locker room. Members of the volleyball team said the male sharing their locker room made them feel uncomfortable, and the school banned the team from the facility.

“It’s a huge thing … everyone’s asking, ‘Why aren’t you allowed in the locker room?’” Blake Allen, a female player on the high school volleyball team, told WCAX.

WCAX, who first reported the story regarding the locker room banning, removed the story with no announcement.

“We didn’t announce it then for fear it might further inflame the situation,” WCAX News Director Roger Garrity told Seven Days. “We are now working with LGBTQ advocates on a message to the community acknowledging the harm that was caused.”

The school, the FBI and the Randolph Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Not encountered before': Border authorities discover new version of rainbow fentanyl
FBI probing 'hate speech' attack on school that banned girls from their own locker room
'She is devastated': Christian woman sues after getting 'fired for her faith'
Obama event promotes strategist who influenced 2020 election with Zuckerbucks
Biden's October surprise is something you won't enjoy, experts warn
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×