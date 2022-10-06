A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

FBI tracked Aretha Franklin for 40 years, declassified documents show

Suspicion of late star was laid bare in cache of documents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 6, 2022 at 1:31pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Aretha Franklin (video screenshot)

Aretha Franklin (video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(NEW YORK POST) – Aretha Franklin was tracked by the FBI for 40 years as the agency repeatedly sought — but ultimately failed — to tie the Queen of Soul to “extremists” and “radicals,” newly declassified documents reveal.

The 270-page FBI file — obtained by Rolling Stone magazine — details how the feds spied on the “Respect” songstress through “false phone calls, surveillance, infiltration and highly-placed sources” from 1967 to 2007.

The FBI’s suspicion of the late star was laid bare in the cache of documents, which included a slew of phrases, such as “black extremists,” “pro-communist,” “hate America,” “radical,” “racial violence” and “militant black power.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







FBI tracked Aretha Franklin for 40 years, declassified documents show
Number of kids diagnosed with gender dysphoria exploded 70% in a year
Report reveals Americans' wages under Biden took worst hit in 25 years
FBI reportedly raids home 'guns drawn,' 11 pro-life activists charged for blocking abortion clinic
Murder rate rose more than 30% in 2 years, FBI reports
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×