Why feminists are so funny

Recently, I read an article by Zachary Porcu in The Federalist entitled "By Every Benchmark, The World Feminism Created Is the Opposite Of What Makes Women Happy."

These data on female happiness have been collected for the last 35 years, and includes at least six major studies across 35 countries with over 1.3 million participants. That's a lot of women. More specifically, that's a lot of unhappy women. Why?

Porcu notes, "This drop in happiness is still present when other factors are controlled for: with children or without, married or unmarried, single or divorced, young or old, across all ethnicities, job types, and income levels. Women are unhappy and they're getting unhappier. This data clashes with one of the basic narratives of the 21st century: women's liberation. While it's true that women today are more educated, have access to more opportunities, and enjoy more freedoms, happiness hasn't followed. Quite the opposite. But why?"

The information cites the unhappiness factor despite the steady growth toward equality (or even "outright superiority"), shared housework duties, increases in positions of powers, earnings, college degrees and more. In short, women have achieved astounding strides both nationally and internationally. Yet we're unhappy. Why?

Feminists might argue we haven't gone far enough. "From a purely objective standpoint, the data says that increased gender equality correlates with female unhappiness," notes Porcu. Women haven't yet reached the pinnacle of everything men have achieved, so of course they're not happy (/sarc/).

Porcu then poses the obvious question, the question feminists avoid at all cost, the great big elephant-in-the-room question. To wit, which women are happy?

You guessed it: Married women in traditional gender roles. Cue the pearl-clutching by the feminists.

The funny thing about feminists is they purport to know what all women want; and since they don't want women to hold traditional roles, they dismiss the strong biological urge of (most) women to fulfill those roles.

I'm not suggesting all women should become housewives, as some critics will doubtless conclude. Some women aren't temperamentally suited to the role; some don't want it; some can't afford it. Nor should all women have children. Some don't want them; some can't have them; some can't afford them.

From sociopolitical commentary to romance writing! Patrice Lewis branches into the world of Amish inspirational fiction. These clean romances are wholesome enough for Grandma to read. Check out Patrice's available titles.

But none of this negates that (most) women are biologically wired to want a traditional role. This will be viciously denied by feminists, but that's OK. It should be abundantly clear by now that feminists don't even know what THEY want, much less what the rest of us do. "The only paradox here is the irony of feminism's inability – or unwillingness – to listen to the actual needs and desires of women," notes Porcu.

So many women got browbeaten by the feminist movement to conclude that they were losers if they chose to become homemakers. But then the lockdowns happened, and a staggering number of women were thrown into the home against their will – and discovered they enjoyed it. An astounding 80% of parents said the coronavirus lockdowns brought them closer together.

And this is where it gets funny.

Feminists agonized during the lockdowns lest women actually find themselves enjoying their new role. They wrote a bunch of fretful articles warning of the dangers of domesticity.

"Women have made great strides over the years," warned NPR. "But the uncomfortable truth is that in their homes, women are still fitting into stereotypical roles of doing the bulk of cooking, cleaning and parenting. It's another form of systemic inequality within a 21st century home that the pandemic is laying bare."

In 2021, feminist Jill Filipovic criticized stay-at-home mothers in a lengthy Twitter thread, suggesting they are unambitious and a bad example for children. How dare they show their kids a happy and relaxed mother? Instead, those kids should be raised by ambitious and stressed-out women who come home in the evening too tired to enjoy the children they produced!

See? Feminists are funny. Real thigh-slappers, those gals. (For the record, Filipovic was forced to apologize for her observations after a furious backlash.)

But here's where it gets less funny. Many feminists have gravitated (ironically) toward the traditional female career of teaching, where they are engaged in indoctrinating whole generations about the evils of domesticity and why girls can't be happy unless they're competing with men in the workforce. And we wonder why overall happiness for women is declining? Look no further than this.

No wonder millions of parents, forced into remote schooling during the lockdowns, yanked their kids out of school on a permanent basis once they witnessed firsthand the radical leftist indoctrination to which their children were being subjected. My guess is these families are a whole lot happier as a result.

The funniest thing about feminists is how clueless they are when it comes to the vast swathes of women who aren't in their camp. Living as they do in their own echo chamber, they seem to think that because everyone they know agrees with them, therefore they speak for all women (chuckle chortle guffaw).

An article in the American Psychological Association exemplifies this cluelessness: "Millions of women have left the workforce. Psychology can help bring them back." The article laments (in the most negative terms possible) the number of women who left the workforce during and after COVID. "Even as the economy rebounds and some sectors face labor shortages, millions of women are continuing to stay home." The article notes how researchers are looking for "ways to bring women back into the workforce and keep them there."

This APA writer is shocked – shocked! – by studies showing couples "falling back into traditional gender roles." I kid you not, this is a direct quote: "Being forced to leave jobs to become 'COVID-induced homemakers' can be a mental health challenge. … In addition to anxiety, isolation, and other mental health issues, marital or relationship problems can result from women losing their status as workers."

One (female) psychologist noted, "The pandemic really exposed just how fragile the infrastructure is that enables women to participate in the workforce. When that infrastructure broke down, we saw women leave the workforce in droves."

"If we can understand their motivations," another writer remarked, "then interventions can be designed to help them change their minds." Interventions? Really? So being a housewife is an emergency situation? Maybe what "motivates" these women is biology?

It never seems to occur to feminists that many women, in situations where they can afford it, simply prefer to stay home and raise their children rather than shunting them off into someone else's care. And that's why feminists are funny.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!