First patient receives potentially cancer-stopping pill in new clinical trial

(STUDY FINDS) -- LOS ANGELES — Researchers at City of Hope, one of the largest integrated cancer research and care centers, say the first patient has received a new cancer-stopping pill and is healthy and well.

The pill, AOH1996, was named after young cancer victim Anna Olivia Healey, who was born in 1996. For 20 years now, Linda Malkas, Ph.D., professor in City of Hope’s Department of Molecular Diagnostics & Experimental Therapeutics, has dedicated her research and development efforts to AOH1996.

In trials, the pill has been effective at targeting the proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA), which has a crucial role in cell repair and replications. Using mutated cells as a target in this way has not only been shown to halt growth of cancerous human cells and inhibit spread, but its mechanism of action doesn’t confer any toxic effects to normal, healthy cells.

