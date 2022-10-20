Florida allows discipline for teachers who indoctrinate children with gender ideology

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Florida Board of Education unanimously approved a series of policies Wednesday, including one that disciplines teachers who teach gender identity or sexual orientation to 5-year-olds.

Under the policy, teachers could have their license suspended or revoked if they break Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education Law, which prohibits lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade. The board also approved rules requiring schools to alert parents if a biological man will be using women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.

TRENDING: 'Threat to democracy'? Kari Lake answers 'election denier' smear with 'the receipts'

“Today we joined to uphold the right of parents to raise their children as they best see fit,” State Board of Education Chair Tom Grady said in a press release. “The rules and amendments we approved will support the safety of students and ensure Florida continues to provide high-quality education to every child.”

The rule explains that if a teacher “intentionally” teaches gender identity or sexual orientation before fourth grade, they are subject to “revocation or suspension of the individual educator’s certificate, or the other penalties as provided by law.”

The board additionally passed a rule which requires elementary schools libraries to make their reading materials, including grade-level reading lists, public. Schools that allow access to bathrooms and locker rooms on any other basis other than biological sex must post the policy on their website and notify parents via mail of which facilities the policy applies to, the board of education policy noted.

“All this will do is add fuel to the flames of misguided fear towards transgender kids,” Katelyn Brigette, a Florida parent with a transgender child, told News 4 Jax.

Is it past time to discipline teachers for indoctrinatimg children with gender ideology? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Florida Board of Education did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]lycallernewsfoundation.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!