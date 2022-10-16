Once-flourishing middle class faces end of 'Chinese Dream'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FRANCE 24) – An ever-growing middle class has been emblematic of China’s ascent ever since Deng Xiaoping kicked off the country’s economic transformation in the 1980s. That progress now risks being reversed as millions of people in China face rising living costs, fierce professional competition, a real estate bubble and sluggish growth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the 20th Communist Party Congress on Sunday, during which he is expected to become the first leader since Mao Zedong to be handed a third term. Xi has made his “Chinese Dream” of a flourishing middle class central to his vision for the country. However, economic headwinds are buffeting China’s vast bourgeoisie – posing a new challenge for Xi.

Xi can cite a strong record as he looks back on his first decade in power. Millions more Chinese have been lifted out of poverty, benefitting from 6 percent average annual growth. It is estimated that between 350 and 700 million people belong to the middle class – compared to about 15 million at the beginning of the century.

TRENDING: The church's silence on LGBT issue is hurting young people

Read the full story ›