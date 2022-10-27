Former AG: Hunter targeted in 'Chinese intelligence mission'

The FBI has evidence a former secretary for Hunter Biden was employed by the Chinese Communist Party before working for the Biden family business during the time it struck a lucrative deal with an energy firm at the heart of President Xi Jinping's quest for global economic and political domination.

"There is no doubt that Hunter Biden was part of a Chinese intelligence mission that was trying to gather as much information as possible about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and the entire Biden family," said former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker in an interview Thursday with "Fox & Friends."

The evidence concerning Hunter Biden's former secretary JiaQi "Jackie" Bao was at the center of a letter Wednesday from Rep. James Comer R-Ky., the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, to FBI Director Christopher Wray. The committee Republicans want more information from Wray concerning the Bidens' deal with Chinese government-linked CEFC China Energy in 2017 and 2018, the New York Post reported.

"After infiltrating the Biden family, Bao urged Hunter to encourage Joe Biden to run for president months before he announced and then supplied the Biden family campaign advice related to China," the letter states.

Whitaker, who served as acting attorney general under President Trump, told Fox News the case is being built "brick by brick."

"And this revelation that somebody that close to the family, that worked every day with Hunter Biden, had access to most of the information or the various companies, I think is a significant step," he said.

Whitaker said information gathered in an investigation by Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Charles Grassley of Iowa and provided to the U.S. attorney in Delaware "is just shocking, how much money was being given to the Biden family."

The congressman said in his letter that the "relationship between Bao and Hunter Biden appears – from evidence obtained by Committee Republicans – to have become personal and exceeded a professional capacity."

See Whitaker's remarks to Fox News:

On Wednesday, White House spokesman John Kirby was asked about the Biden family's deal with CEFC China Energy, an arm of Beijing's "Belt and Road" global infrastructure initiative in 150 countries, aimed at expanding China's power.

"This is a very simple question, but it's an enduring point of uncertainty," the reporter began. "Does the president's son still co-own a company with China's government? And if not, can you provide some basic transparency about who bought that stake and how much money?"

Kirby, who was wringing his hands as the question was posed, responded, "I don't have anything for you."

China watchers, including a top Navy admiral, are warning that Xi – after securing an unprecedented third term as the Communist Party's general secretary and packing of the Politburo with loyalists – is on a war footing.

See the exchange at the White House:

Q: "Does the president's son still co-own a company with China's government? And if not, can you provide some basic transparency about who bought that stake and how much money?" Biden's co-press secretary: "I don't have anything for you." pic.twitter.com/QXRZf8ogRw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2022

In 2013, Hunter Biden flew on Air Force Two with his then-vice president father to Beijing. Less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden secured a deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government's Bank of China, creating an investment fund called BHR that aimed to raise $1.5 billion. Joe Biden continues to deny he has ever discussed his family's business dealings. But, among more than a dozen documented instances that counter his claim, the vice-president's son introduced his father to BHR CEO Jonathan Li in a hotel lobby during the 2013 trip. And Joe Biden later wrote college recommendation letters for Li's children. BHR Partners facilitated a 2016 deal in which a Chinese company bought a Congolese cobalt mine from American and Canadian companies. Cobalt is key material in electric vehicle batteries.

'Her employer before the Biden family'

In his letter to Wray on Wednesday, Comer said Bao "worked for the [Chinese government's] National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which 'is in charge of China’s macroeconomic planning' and approves any major project that receives foreign funding" and therefore "was linked to the Communist Party of China (CCP), her employer before the Biden family."

The committee Republicans have documents in which Hunter Biden refers to the founders and chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, as his "partner" and the vice-chairman of CEFC, Patrick Ho, as his client and the "f***ing spy chief of China."

Bao, according to documents, was also working for CEFC employees linked to the Chinese Communist Party, Comer said. Regarding the potential purchase of an American natural gas company, Bao told Hunter Biden, Jim Biden and CEFC associates in an email that "my job is to make sure our interest is protected."

Bao, Comer said, "attended negotiations with US energy companies, and helped execute financial transactions." She "appeared to be effectively running the joint venture under Hunter Biden’s name," producing yearly reports and business plans for Hudson West III, the joint venture Hunter Biden created with China Energy.

In a May 2017 email regarding the partnership discovered on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop and verified by its sender, the CEO of Hunter Biden's company, Tony Bobulinski, the "big guy" was to be given a 10% cut of the deal. Bobulinski and another former Hunter Biden associate, James Gilliar, have identified Joe Biden as the "big guy."

Bobulinski says he met with Joe Biden regarding the deal in the same month. The former business associate said his clear impression was that Joe Biden was vetting him for the role of CEO of the family's venture with the Chinese company.

Comer asked Wray if former FBI special agent Timothy Thibault had anything to do with the investigation regarding Bao. Thibault resigned amid allegations he covered up evidence against Hunter Biden and the Biden family business.

The lawmaker asked for any information on foreign spy agencies that might have compromised the Biden family and about CEFC efforts to buy U.S. energy assets.

"Specifically, did the CCP push Bao to ensure that the Bidens continued selling American LNG (liquid natural gas) to China? If so, this presents an alarming national security threat," Comer wrote.

'Uncle Joe should run'

The Kentucky lawmaker said that to "further ingratiate herself with the Biden family, Bao took a concerted interest in Joe Biden’s presidential aspirations and strategy."

"In December 2018, the New York Times published a story about the Biden family's dealings with CEFC, about which – prior to printed publication – Joe Biden called his son and told him, 'I think you're clear.' Shortly thereafter – and still four months before he announced it to the American people – Bao sent a text message to Hunter: 'Uncle Joe should run for President in 2020.'"

In 2018, she wrote to Hunter Biden that his father "will be one of the best presidents in our country’s history" and that then-President Trump’s tariffs on China were "a failure thus far."

