Free Steve Bannon NOW!

They want to put Steve Bannon in prison for the next SIX MONTHS for two counts of contempt of Congress in the infamous House Un-Select Committee on January 6.

Bannon, one of the leaders of the MAGA political movement and the head of the War Room Posse, is wanted for not participating in the sham hearings by defeated Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, soon-to-be former Rep. Adam Kinzinger and a host of Democrats. It could otherwise be characterized as a political witch hunt.

One of the goals of the committee is to make Bannon's important voice scarce while Republicans are breaking through in the midterm elections.

Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months and accused him of "bad faith."

In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress. Contempt of Congress seldom carries prison time – certainly not when related to an obvious "show trial."

"Should a person who has spent a lifetime listening to experts – as a naval officer, investment banker, corporate executive and presidential adviser – be jailed for relying on the advice of his lawyers?" they ask. "Should a person be jailed where the prosecutor declined to prosecute others who were similarly situated – with the only difference being that this person uses their voice to express strongly held political views?" asked Bannon lawyers Evan Corcoran and David Schoen.

Bannon's attorneys asserted that he should get probation and that any sentence should be served through home confinement.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, are asking that former chief White House strategist spend six months in prison for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

Bannon faces sentencing Friday. He has a Capitol Hill row house that he also uses to film his daily "War Room Pandemic" podcast, which is where he is expected to serve any home confinement.

Bannon's team has pointed out that the longtime Trump adviser was listening to his lawyer Robert Costello when he received a subpoena in September 2021. Costello pointed to statements being made by Donald Trump's lawyers that the president was claiming executive privilege over advice he received as president.

"Upon receiving this letter from President Trump's counsel, Mr. Costello advised Mr. Bannon that because executive privilege belongs to the president, Mr. Bannon did not have the ability to waive executive privilege, or to decide for himself which documents or communications were covered by President Trump's privilege assertion," according to his filing.

The government filed a 24-page sentencing memo Monday in which it accused Bannon of "flouting" the law and holding on to essential documents. The memo notes that the request for six months in prison is at the "top end" of sentencing guidelines for the offense.

"By flouting the Select Committee's subpoena and its authority, the Defendant exacerbated that assault," wrote U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves in the memo. "To this day, he continues to unlawfully withhold documents and testimony that stand to help the Committee's authorized investigation to get to the bottom of what led to January 6 and ascertain what steps must be taken to ensure that it never happens again. That cannot be tolerated. Respect for the rule of law is essential to the functioning of the United States government and to preserving the freedom and good order this country has enjoyed for more than two centuries. The Defendant's bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt deserves severe punishment," prosecutors concluded.

Prosecutors also want Bannon to pay $200,000 in fines.

Earlier this month Bannon appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court, where he is on trial for allegedly defrauding donors as part of a "We Build the Wall" scheme – another ploy by those opposed to Trump and all his actions as president. President Trump pardoned Bannon hours before leaving office after his former campaign adviser was charged with defrauding donors. He is still being charged on state charges in New York on the alleged fraud. Trump's pardon applied to the emerging federal case.

The Un-Select Committee ignored the facts that Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, and Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., turned down requests by Trump to send in National Guardsman that would have been able to quell any disturbance at the Capitol. Instead, the protesters were seen being welcomed into the disturbance.

Contrary to reports that Capitol Hill Police were killed in the disturbance, a law-enforcement officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a peaceful protester. Several of those arrested in relation to January 6 have died of suicide. Guns were not found, and neither were explosive on the grounds.

So much for "insurrection" at the Capitol.

