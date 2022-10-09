Fresh light gets shed on one famous follower of Jesus tied to the D-word

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It's already well known that Jesus has twelve apostles in Scripture, but it may not be so easy to name all of them off the top of one's head.

But the story of one of Jesus' remembered disciples is getting a brand-new look, as the climax of his personal story is broadcasting a hidden yet astonishingly wonderful message of hope for people who have their doubts about God and his plan of salvation.

The good news was discussed this week on "Prove All Things," as hosts Mike James and Jeff Reed interviewed Joe Kovacs, author of the new best-selling book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything."

"Here's a simple story from the New Testament that everyone knows about," began Kovacs, whose book reveals hundreds of hidden meanings and veiled prophecies in Scripture secretly embedded at the parable level, since Jesus "did not say anything to them without using a parable" (Matthew 13:34 NIV).

"There's one apostle I do remember very well, and that is Thomas, and people know him as 'Doubting Thomas,'" as he famously doubted that Jesus rose from the dead until he saw the risen Savior with his own eyes.

"And perhaps the most famous moment of him in the Bible is when Jesus died and rose from the grave, the apostles were assembled together one week and Jesus appeared to them. But Thomas wasn't there. The doubting person wasn't there."

Scripture itself indicates "Thomas ... was not with the disciples when Jesus came" (John 20:24 NIV).

"But he was present the second time," Kovacs continued, as the the Bible says: "A week later his disciples were in the house again, and Thomas was with them" (John 20:26 NIV).

The Bible notes that while his fellow apostles told Thomas they had seen the risen Christ, Thomas doubted their testimony, stating: "Unless I see in His hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and put my hand into His side, I will not believe" (John 20:25 NKJV).

"Now when we decode this at God speed – the parable level, the metaphor level, however you wish to say it – there's an allegory here," the author explained.

"First of all, Thomas. His name means twin, as in number two, the second one. That's important. Remember that, The second one, the twin, number two. He's the doubter and he's not there during the first assembly of believers. So the doubting person is not there during the first assembly."

"But the doubting person IS there during the second assembly. During the next time, during the second time, during the second gathering, because that's [alluding to] the Second Resurrection! His name is the second one, the twin, number two because everything about him is pointing to the Second Resurrection. The second assembly is when doubting people are going to believe. They're going to see and believe. They have to see God to believe. So all those people right now, the billions of people on the planet who are doubting God, they're not getting with the program, they're going to be present in the second time, in the second assembly, in the second gathering, in the Second Resurrection. And they're going to see God and finally believe. So that's the Good News. It's just amazing.

"For years, I've had this belief ... following the laws of God to the best of my ability, but I didn't see that until God opened my eyes just recently to the fact that the simple story, the doubting person is not there during the first gathering, during the First Resurrection. But all the doubting people will be there during the second time, the second assembly, the Second Resurrection and for them, seeing is believing as the cliché goes." (WATCH THE INTERVIEW:)

Jesus Himself noted of Thomas during His second appearance to the disciples, "Because you have seen Me, you have believed" (John 20:29 NKJV).

Some Christians may be surprised to learn there are actually two separate and distinct resurrections spoken of in Scripture, the First and Second Resurrection to which Jesus referred: "those who have done good to the resurrection of life, and those who have done evil to the resurrection of judgment" (John 5:29 ESV).

The book of Revelation mentions how true believers are raised to eternal life when Jesus comes back, specifically calling it the "First Resurrection."

"Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection" (Revelation 20:6 NKJV).

A thousand years after the First Resurrection is when the Second Resurrection takes place, when "the rest of the dead," the unbelievers, are brought back to temporary, physical life.

"But the rest of the dead did not live again until the thousand years were finished" (Revelation 20:5 NKJV).

"I also saw the dead, the great and the small, standing before the throne, and books were opened. Another book was opened, which is the book of life, and the dead were judged according to their works by what was written in the books" (Revelation 20:12 CSB).

As God is often "declaring the end from the beginning" (Isaiah 46:10 KJV), forecasting the end right from the start, that future time period of judgment and repentance en masse is alluded to many times in Scripture, including:

"Then I will teach the rebellious your ways, and sinners will return to you" (Psalm 51:13 CSB).

"Don't you realize that someday we believers will judge the world? ... Don't you realize that we will judge angels?" (1 Corinthians 6:2-3 NLT)

"I will put My laws in their mind and write them on their hearts; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people" (Hebrews 8:10 NKJV).

"God saw their actions ​– ​that they had turned from their evil ways ​– ​so God relented from the disaster he had threatened them with. And he did not do it" (Jonah 3:10 CSB).

Near the end of the program, Kovacs urged viewers "to get in harmony with the instructions of the Bible."

"The Bible is a big instruction book to get out of our fleshly bodies, out of the flesh and into the spirit because we're going to be transformed, like .... the caterpillar gets transformed into a butterfly, it's something far more glorious. It starts off in this woolly, fuzzy thing, 'cause we're all these woolly, fuzzy individuals here, but we become this amazing, glorious thing. We're gonna be able to fly because we're gonna be a spirit being. We won't be shackled in these 'bars' and 'gates' [of our physical bodies] that the Bible keeps talking about all the time." (Jonah 2:6 CSB)

"We're in a prison right now, but we can make a jailbreak and get out of our prison body where we can travel across the whole universe – unseen and seen universe – because we're currently shackled here in captivity in our fleshly body and the Bible talks about that countless times, whether it's in the book of Job or Psalms or Proverbs. We can get out of this place of captivity, Egypt. Another phrase for Egypt in the Bible is the 'house of bondage' (Exodus 20:2 KJV), the house of captivity. It's a prison house because the flesh is the prison. And we're all in Egypt. God says come "out of Egypt" (Matthew 2:15).

The author concluded by stating: "God has given us the key, the master key to understanding everything in life. And the key is His Word. He is the key. Let's use the key to unlock the mysteries of life, whether it's everything you see and hear on a daily basis or stuff in the Bible that you never understood. Open up your eyes. Open up your ears. Use the Spirit of God. God has given us His words. Connect the dots, and you'll have so much less anxiety in life when you finally come to understand that you CAN understand the mystery of everything when we reach God speed."

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, "Reaching God Speed" is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God's hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of "the beast," "the number of the beast" and "the mark of the beast"

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place "on the third day," why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds "returned," and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There's something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions "three days" in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from "Let there be light" and "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." There's much more to the beginning than you've ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that's still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning "Doubting Thomas," and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who's ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God's people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a "darkness that can be felt" (Hint: it's something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by "outer darkness"

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They're far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you've been missing. Plus hundreds more ...

The book rocketed to the #1 position in several Amazon categories both before and since its official release.

(Note: 'Reaching God Speed' is now an audiobook, plus Amazon has hardcover editions of this book back in stock! Hardcovers may also be available through other booksellers, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and ConservativeReaders.)

Those wishing to contact or interview Joe Kovacs can email him here.

RELATED STORIES:

Finally emerging: The beast, mark and number of the beast revealed

Revealed: Your own identity carries divine 'name of God'

WATCH: Fascinating Bible messages secretly embedded in classic kids' tale

Bible's 'darkness that can be felt' revealed on popular TV show

One ancient Bible word driving today's insanity?

God revealing your future through one thing that happens every day

End-time alert: Why does Jesus say 'no flesh would be saved'?

'The Terminators': Battle over birthing (and killing) kids has extra dimension

Secrets of Sodom and Gomorrah unearthed, including pillar of salt

Is vicious attack on Bible hero a violent assault against God?

Now hear this! Hot new book unsealing Bible mysteries becomes 'free' audiobook

'You can't unsee it!': Mind-blowing double and triple meaning in 1 resurrection verse

'Bursting with new life': Concealed parts of original Passover reveal fresh meaning

Lost in translation: Inspiring Bible proverb gets fresh examination

Most famous verse in the Bible is 'misunderstood by millions'

Does one intriguing line from 'Star Wars' telegraph God's purpose for humanity?

Is Russia-Ukraine war sending a repeated message from God?

Revealed: The astonishing reason the Bible keeps mentioning 'trees'

Major newspaper in Israel probes 'dilemma' on crucifixion of Jesus

The gospels say Jesus crucified in Jerusalem: Why does Revelation say Sodom and Egypt?

'I've fallen, and I can't get up!': Is God hidden in commercials?

The ultimate lockdown plan: 'What if COVID was only the opening act?'

Billions of people act out God's message each night and morning in their own bed

'Inspiring and eye-opening': Sparkling acclaim for breakthrough book unlocking Bible secrets

Mystery of Jesus writing in the dust: Hundreds of prophecies 'unsealed'

Is every single word we speak packing a hidden message from God Himself?

Incredible hidden Bible messages embedded in countless hit songs

'Breathtaking' Bible secret hidden in every breath you take

Unveiled: Incredible secrets of the birth of Jesus come to life

Exciting new book unlocking Bible mysteries rockets to #1

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!