Gavin Newsom calls for emergency tax to combat high gas prices in California

(THE BLAZE) – Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an emergency session of the state legislature to address what he called the "greed of oil companies" and he received a hefty helping of mockery in return.

"I'm calling for a Special Session to address the greed of oil companies. Gas prices are too high," tweeted Newsom. "Time to enact a windfall profits tax directly on oil companies that are ripping you off at the pump."

While gas prices have fallen significantly after hitting a high in June, the same prices in California are far outpacing the rest of the country. The national average for a gallon of gas is about $3.89 according to the Automobile Association of America, while the average cost per gallon in California is $6.39, or 64% greater than the rest of the country.

