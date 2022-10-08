A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.BLACK-GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Gavin Newsom calls for emergency tax to combat high gas prices in California

Gets mocked mercilessly online

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2022 at 5:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE BLAZE) – Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an emergency session of the state legislature to address what he called the "greed of oil companies" and he received a hefty helping of mockery in return.

"I'm calling for a Special Session to address the greed of oil companies. Gas prices are too high," tweeted Newsom. "Time to enact a windfall profits tax directly on oil companies that are ripping you off at the pump."

While gas prices have fallen significantly after hitting a high in June, the same prices in California are far outpacing the rest of the country. The national average for a gallon of gas is about $3.89 according to the Automobile Association of America, while the average cost per gallon in California is $6.39, or 64% greater than the rest of the country.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Showgirl model killed in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
Tim Scott holds laser focus on 'pivotal moment in this country'
How Joe Biden announced his war on America's oil and gas industry
'The View' demands Democrats debate Republicans
PayPal reverses course, says company will NOT seize money from people promoting 'misinformation'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×