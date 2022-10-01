A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Gazprom halts gas supplies to Italy in latest energy battle

Pipeline passes through Austria

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 1, 2022 at 5:28pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(YAHOO) – Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom PJSC suspended natural gas deliveries to Italy in an apparent scuffle over regulation in Austria, escalating the energy crisis in Europe.

The cutoff appeared to target just Italy, which gets Gazprom’s supplies from a pipeline that passes through Austria. Higher volumes of Russian gas were allocated to Vienna-based OMV AG than recently, said Andreas Rinofner, a spokesman for OMV, which imports Russian gas to Austria.

Although Italy has been weaning itself off Russian gas, Saturday’s development highlights how vulnerable European countries are to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s repeated moves to choke off energy to the continent. The standoff intensified this week after massive leaks erupted in a key pipeline to Europe that some nations blamed on sabotage.

TRENDING: Top suspect for probe into Nord Stream attack: Joe Biden

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AOC: Abortion 'conscripts' parents to work 'against their will'
GOP Rep. Stefanik's name pushed as Trump's possible running mate
Republican Study Committee releases 'Family Policy Agenda'
What happens when a fact-checker gets it all wrong?
Leftists hope DeSantis' delivery of migrants to Martha's Vineyard will cost him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×