George Soros: The man who would be God

As America progressively unravels in every area – from the disintegration of core constitutional freedoms of speech, press and religion, to the explosion of violent crime and attacks on law enforcement, to today’s multi-pronged assaults on free and fair elections, to what can only be described as a full-scale foreign invasion of America, one virtually engineered by this nation’s leaders – somehow the name “George Soros” always mysteriously seems to crop up.

Soros’ name, of course, is typically preceded by the words “billionaire philanthropist.” But there’s a problem.

Philanthropists donate money and property to needy individuals and institutions for the purpose of advancing human welfare, security and happiness. Indeed, with its anthro root, philanthropy literally means "love of mankind."

For decades, however, Hungarian-born leftwing “billionaire philanthropist” George Soros has supported, advocated and bankrolled everything rotten, subversive, destructive, hateful and evil.

Currently, Soros’ name is most often heard in conjunction with funding dozens of radically pro-criminal district attorneys across America, many of them household names due to the spectacular explosion in violent crime they have enabled: “Soros DA Larry Krasner” (Philadelphia), “Soros DA Kim Foxx” (Chicago), “Soros DA Chesa Boudin” (San Francisco) and scores of others, from George Gascon (Los Angeles) to Marilyn Mosby (Baltimore) to Kim Gardner (St. Louis), 75 in all – each elected because of massive infusions of Soros cash into their campaigns. In turn, the “Soros DAs” have transformed America’s most beautiful, dynamic and storied cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing murder, rape, robbery, rioting, arson, drug abuse, wild mass-shoplifting episodes and other mayhem, leading not only to widespread property loss, suffering and death, but also to major exoduses by those with the means to relocate.

And yet, radical-progressive prosecutors constitute just one recent manifestation of Soros’ “philanthropy.”

He funds efforts to legalize dangerous drugs, he supports euthanasia and assisted suicide, and he funds Black Lives Matter. He is for socialism and globalism and open borders and “defunding the police.” He's for devaluing America's currency – once telling the Financial Times that “an orderly decline of the dollar is actually desirable” – even though that amounts to an outright theft of Americans’ life savings and investments. He favors the destruction of American sovereignty in favor of “global governance.” He doesn't like Israel and has supported her enemies. He detests fair elections and truthful news coverage, and indeed funds organizations that daily attack the only free press America currently has (including Soros-funded attacks on WND and this writer).

In short, if it's immoral, subversive and anti-American, Soros favors, organizes and funds it. If it's noble and freedom-producing, like free markets, fair elections and constitutional government, he sets up and funds organizations to undermine and destroy it.

Why? What is really going on inside the mind and soul of George Soros?

‘Messianic fantasies … the creator of everything’

Even though conservatives generally regard him as akin to the evil emperor in "Star Wars," the empire's shadowy and malevolent behind-the-scenes power, George Soros simultaneously represents the lifeblood – indeed, life itself – to hundreds of organizations on the far left. They see him as a messianic figure, a revered leader, a godfather – almost a god, who provides good things for his children.

Indeed, Soros admits he wants to re-create the world in his image – like a god. That characterization is not opinion, hyperbole or rhetorical flourish: Living out “messianic fantasies” and openly likening himself to a “some kind of god” is precisely how George Soros – ironically, an atheist and self-hating Jew – describes himself in his more candid moments.

“I fancied myself as some kind of god,” Soros once wrote. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.”

When the British online newspaper The Independent asked Soros to explain these extraordinary statements, he responded: “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.”

As Rachel Ehrenfeld and Shawn Macomber wrote in a revealing Los Angeles Times op-ed, “George Soros: The ‘God’ Who Carries Around Some Dangerous Demons”:

Soros has proved that with the vast resources of money at his command he has the ability to make the once unthinkable acceptable. His work as a self-professed “amoral” financial speculator has left millions in poverty when their national currencies were devaluated, and he pumped so much cash into shaping former Soviet republics to his liking that he has bragged that the former Soviet empire is now the “Soros Empire.” Now he’s turned his eye on the internal affairs of the United States. Today’s U.S., he writes in his latest book, “The Bubble of American Supremacy,” is a “threat to the world,” run by a Republican Party that is the devil child of an unholy alliance between “market fundamentalists” and “religious fundamentalists.” We have become a “supremacist” nation. … Despite his reputation as an international philanthropist, Soros remains candid about his true charitable tendencies. “I am sort of a deus ex machina,” Soros told the New York Times in 1994. “I am something unnatural. I’m very comfortable with my public persona because it is one I have created for myself. It represents what I like to be as distinct from what I really am. You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” Soros was more succinct when he explained his life philosophy to biographer Michael Kaufman. “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact,” he said.

Yet Soros’ remarkable visions – many would say delusions – don’t end there, as Ehrenfeld and Macomber explain:

“Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad,” Soros once confided on British television. “In fact, my grandfather was actually paranoid. I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only has George Soros succumbed to a form of madness, but he’s imposing his insanity on the United States of America.

After all, his motto for changing society is simply, “If I spend enough, I will make it right.” Combine that with his proclamation in his 1995 book, “Soros on Soros” – “I do not accept the rules imposed by others. ... And in periods of regime change, the normal rules don’t apply” – and you have a formula for truly epic madness, imposed on hundreds of millions of people, by a super-wealthy atheist who thinks he’s God.

