Gingrich makes bold prediction for GOP gains in Senate and House

Back in 1994, Republicans led by New Gingrich in the House and Dick Armey in the Senate presented their "Contract with America" to the public, and saw their party gain 54 House and 9 U.S. Senate seats, taking control of both chambers away from the Democrats.

Now Gingrich, who was House speaker then, is predicting that 2022 very well could see a similar result.

In an interview with the Epoch Times, Gingrich, a contributor to the publication, noted, "I would say we’ll be between plus three and plus seven … in the Senate; and we’ll be between plus 20 and plus 50 in the House, with the most likely number being plus 44."

The Senate now is evenly divided at 50-50, and the Democrats only maintain control through Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote as vice president. In the 435-member House, the GOP needs to flip only five seats to be the majority and push now-Speaker Nancy Pelosi off her pedestal of power.

Most analysts are expecting a GOP takeover in the House, as the party out of the White House usually gains significantly there during midterm elections. Analysts are less confident of a GOP-majority Senate after the Nov. 8 elections.

But the Epoch Times cited evidence that appears to support Gingrich's expectations:

_In the New Hampshire Senate race, Republican challenger Don Bolduc now is within two points of the sitting Democrat senator, Maggie Hassan, within the margin of error.

_GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters in Arizona is "gaining ground" and RealClearPolitics now estimates the race is a tossup.

_"In Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s double-digit edge has evaporated in recent weeks." A recent AARP Pennsylvania poll conducted by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research showed Fetterman with a 48 percent to 46 percent lead over GOP candidate Mehmet Oz.

_And in Georgia, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, now is tied with GOP challenger Herschel Walker in a Landmark Communications poll, after a series of reports have detail scandals involving Warnock and the church that still pays him a handsome "housing allowance" of nearly $100,000 a year.

"Almost everywhere in the country, races are showing the Republicans tightening up," Gingrich explained.

In a warning to Democrats that he detailed for the Epoch Times, he suggested issues involving crime, inflation, border security and various Joe Biden-agenda linked "woke" practices are all influencing voters.

"When you have sort of insane left-wing Democrats who believe that you don’t need prisons and that things can be dealt with by just being nice to murderers, I think the average person just thinks this is crazy,” he said.

Democrat governors also are facing more and more headwinds, and Pelosi has been claiming that polling that shows the GOP gaining ground are "outliers."

She claims abortion is the key driver in this election, not the economy or inflation, which has exploded well beyond 8% in recent months.

Gingrich pointed out to the Epoch Times that, "People actually think the Democrats are more extreme in their eagerness to kill babies than Republicans are in their desire to save babies."

