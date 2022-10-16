GOP members demand FBI provide information on FACE Act arrests

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Bettina di Fiore

Live Action News

On Wednesday, October 12, Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the FBI requesting information about that agency’s enforcement of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The FACE Act is designed to protect access to abortion facilities, but also protects houses of worship and pregnancy resource centers. Attacks against the latter two have increased exponentially since the leaking of the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. However, reports of FACE Act arrests against perpetrators of these crimes have been all but nonexistent, while arrests of pro-lifers on FACE Act charges have skyrocketed under the Biden administration.

TRENDING: The church's silence on LGBT issue is hurting young people

The letter, addressed to FBI Director Wray, begins by expressing concern with the “continued politicization” of that agency: “The recent rise in high-profile FBI investigations into pro-life Americans raises well-founded concerns that the FBI has amassed too much power and has become a partisan cudgel wielded by the Biden Administration at the behest of progressive activists against political opponents and dissenters.”

The letter cites several recent cases where pro-life activists were arrested and/or questioned by the FBI, including cases in which local authorities had either previously sentenced or dismissed charges against those same individuals. “These are not federal law enforcement matters and represent an abuse of the FACE Act,” the letter states. It continues:

Overzealous prosecutions under the FACE Act weaponize the power of federal law enforcement against American citizens in what should firmly be state and local matters. Further, these abuses of federal power against pro-life Americans based solely on their beliefs undermine the American people’s trust in the FBI. This is particularly true since there have been no reports of FBI investigations or DOJ prosecutions in relation to the more than 72 pregnancy resource centers and 80 Catholic churches that have been attacked or vandalized since the Dobbs leak – heinous, violent, and organized crimes across state lines that are also subject to prosecution under the FACE Act.

The letter requests a congressional briefing by October 20 on six main points:

Is the FBI only selectively enforcing the FACE Act? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (23 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

the number of FACE Act investigations opened in in each respective year spanning the period of 2019-2022, details concerning how many of these investigations concern abortion facilities, houses of worship, and pregnancy centers, how many cases involve subjects with charges previously sentenced or dismissed by state authorities, criteria used by the FBI to determine whether to pursue a FACE Act case where charges were previously dismissed by state courts, details about resources currently dedicated to FACE Act investigations, and any new guidance, memos, or internal correspondence that may have been issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) since the Dobbs decision was handed down by the Supreme Court.

The letter was signed by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and 38 other Republican Members of Congress.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!