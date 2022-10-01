GOP Rep. Stefanik's name pushed as Trump's possible running mate

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) – With speculation ripe that former President Donald Trump will run for president in 2024, rumors are beginning to surface about who he may choose as his possible running mate.

If Trump decides to run again, the media narrative thus far is that he will likely select a female running mate. Several recent reports seem focused on one name: New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik.

In a new piece from Foreign Policy, titled, “Elise Stefanik Is Most Likely to Succeed,” the authors’ detail, “A young woman once hailed as the future of the Republican Party embraces Trumpism to stay that way.”

TRENDING: An American in Moscow: Hero Edward Snowden

Read the full story ›