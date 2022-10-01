A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

GOP Rep. Stefanik's name pushed as Trump's possible running mate

Narrative is that he will select a woman

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 1, 2022 at 6:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Donald Trump

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) – With speculation ripe that former President Donald Trump will run for president in 2024, rumors are beginning to surface about who he may choose as his possible running mate.

If Trump decides to run again, the media narrative thus far is that he will likely select a female running mate. Several recent reports seem focused on one name: New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik.

In a new piece from Foreign Policy, titled, “Elise Stefanik Is Most Likely to Succeed,” the authors’ detail, “A young woman once hailed as the future of the Republican Party embraces Trumpism to stay that way.”

TRENDING: An American in Moscow: Hero Edward Snowden

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AOC: Abortion 'conscripts' parents to work 'against their will'
GOP Rep. Stefanik's name pushed as Trump's possible running mate
Republican Study Committee releases 'Family Policy Agenda'
What happens when a fact-checker gets it all wrong?
Leftists hope DeSantis' delivery of migrants to Martha's Vineyard will cost him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×