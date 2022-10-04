Gretchen Whitmer tweets 'kids are our future' less than 2 hours before contrary tweet on killing babies

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE BLAZE) – Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a tweet on Monday declaring that "kids are our future," followed less than two hours later by a post declaring that she "will fight like hell to defend access to abortion in Michigan."

"Our kids are our future — and I’m fighting for them. By closing the school funding gap and investing in public education, we’re giving our students the support they need to thrive," Whitmer declared in one tweet.

"As long as I'm governor, I will fight like hell to defend access to abortion in Michigan," the other tweet declared.

Read the full story ›