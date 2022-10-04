A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith PoliticsIRONY CAN BE IRONIC
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Gretchen Whitmer tweets 'kids are our future' less than 2 hours before contrary tweet on killing babies

Sent message vowing to 'fight like hell to defend access to abortion'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2022 at 12:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (State of Michigan photo)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (State of Michigan photo)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE BLAZE) – Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a tweet on Monday declaring that "kids are our future," followed less than two hours later by a post declaring that she "will fight like hell to defend access to abortion in Michigan."

"Our kids are our future — and I’m fighting for them. By closing the school funding gap and investing in public education, we’re giving our students the support they need to thrive," Whitmer declared in one tweet.

"As long as I'm governor, I will fight like hell to defend access to abortion in Michigan," the other tweet declared.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Planned Parenthood to offer abortions out of an RV
Teacher canned after Libs of TikTok exposed his 'grooming' videos hired at new school
People more likely to embrace conservative values after having kids
Tax on universities' endowments did basically nothing
Biden handing out tax dollars for 'bureaucrats' to spend on 'liberal pet projects'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×