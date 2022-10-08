A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Haiti asks world for military help to curb chaos

Gang violence has paralyzed the country

WND News Services
Published October 8, 2022
Gang violence in Haiti (video screenshot)

(BBC) – Haiti has asked for foreign military support to curb its gang violence crisis which has paralyzed the country. The Haitian government authorised Prime Minister Ariel Henry to request armed help due to "the risk of a major humanitarian crisis".

The U.S. meanwhile urged its citizens in Haiti to leave due to the insecurity.

A group of powerful gangs have blocked the country's main fuel terminal since September, crippling its basic supplies like water and food. It is not clear to whom the request for intervention has been sent to, and in what form the help would be given.

WND News Services
