'It's as hard as a punch': Stacey Abrams gets blasted for 'soft bigotry'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina slammed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Saturday night over her opposition to voter ID, labeling it “soft bigotry.”

“The soft bigotry of low expectations is not soft, it’s as hard as a punch. It’s as devastating and has been as detrimental in the black community as a stick of dynamite from the Ku Klux Klan,” Robinson said. “This stuff is ridiculous. To suggest those who survived the Middle Passage, survived the horrors of slavery and then survived Jim Crow now have reached a point where they can’t go down to the DMV to get a free ID to secure their vote not only is insulting, it’s ridiculous.”

Abrams refused to concede in the 2018 gubernatorial race, and claimed that the election integrity law Georgia passed in 2021 was a form of voter suppression. Abrams and President Joe Biden were among those who called the law “Jim Crow 2.0.”

“It’s a false narrative myth, the propagation that black folks are victims and they need the Democratic Party to supply them with everything they need,” Robinson continued. “We know it’s not true and we have got to push back against that narrative.”

Robinson also claimed that more black voters were considering Republican candidates.

“Black people started taking a look around in their communities and wondering why for the last 50 years things have been the same. Why they are seeing the same old things over and over again and hearing the same things over and over again with no positive results,” Robinson said. “They are starting to see they need to reach out in a different direction.”

“I think that many of the things they have seen in North Carolina since 2010 and many of the things, quite frankly, they saw under President Trump compared to President Biden, they’re seeing the answer lies on the other side of the aisle,” Robinson continued. “I think we’ll see more and more black voters switch over to Republican.”

Abrams did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

