'Hi. Good night, everybody': Fetterman debate a train wreck from start

Democrat freezes up when confronted with his past comments about fracking

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 25, 2022 at 9:55pm
Democrat John Fetterman debates Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Democrat John Fetterman debates Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(TWITCHY) -- As Twitchy has reported, even the John Fetterman campaign has been working to lower expectations for Fetterman going into his first and only debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz. Both campaigns agreed that the debate would be close captioned to accommodate Fetterman’s lingering symptoms from his stroke.

His campaign has said that Oz would use the debate to catch him mushing a couple of words together, and Fetterman didn’t disappoint.

