Homeowners find out their town has promised their houses to big corporation

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Eminent domain is the legal concept that government can take people's private property – with just compensation – when it is needed for a public benefit like a road or a bridge.

But in recent years governments repeatedly have used the scheme to take private property – and then have turned it over to another private owner, and such disputes have come up repeatedly in court.

There's another fight erupting now.

This time it's the Institute for Justice that is fighting on behalf of homeowners who live along Burnet Road in Onandaga County, New York.

That's because county officials – and Micron Technology – have announced plans for the company to build a microchip facility in the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay.

The proposed construction site includes not only parts of the commerce park, which largely has been vacant since the 1990s, but the private properties of multiple homeowners.

"My father built this home, and my family has lived here for decades. I’m not going to sit back and let the county take my family’s home and hand it over to a private corporation," explained one homeowner, Paul Richer, in a statement released by the IJ.

Is eminent domain often misused? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (87 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Homeowners already have filed code complaints against properties that already have been acquired by the county, including that they have fallen into disrepair and are attracting criminal activity.

Another resident, Britta Serog, explained, "The county has basically put ‘for sale’ signs in front of our homes, even though we don’t want to sell them. This road was a community with rural charm, and the loss of farmland would be tragic. The county cannot just take our land because they want something else here."

Bob Belden, a lawyer with the IJ, said, "Taking homes from families and giving them over to a billion-dollar corporation isn’t just un-American, it’s unconstitutional. Other states throughout the country have made this abusive practice illegal, but New York State still allows it to run rampant."

IJ previously has battled the misuse of eminent domain in a number of cases, and it says it's grassroots activism also has helped save thousands of homes and small businesses from being taken over.

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!