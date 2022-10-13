Hong Kong rejects U.S. pressure over sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(ZEROHEDGE) – Hong Kong leader John Lee has deflected U.S. criticism over the city allowing a sanctioned Russian superyacht to dock there, saying the city has "no legal basis" to enforce Western sanctions.

"We cannot do anything that has no legal basis," Lee said to reporters on Tuesday, rejecting the idea that Hong Kong is obliged to act on unilateral sanctions imposed by the European Union, United States, United Kingdom and other countries.

"We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law," Lee added. Russia has veto power over any such sanctions.

