Diversions Health WorldSUDDEN DEATH
Horror show: Singer dead at 41 after collapsing during performance

'I am devastated by the news'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2022 at 7:39pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Michael Benjamin, a Haitian singer known by "Mikaben," has died after collapsing during a performance in Paris over the weekend. The musician was 41.

Mikaben was performing with his band CaRiMi when he walked to the back of the stage following his performance.

Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, took to Twitter on Saturday to confirm Mikaben’s passing.

Read the full story ›

