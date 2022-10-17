Horror show: Singer dead at 41 after collapsing during performance

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Michael Benjamin, a Haitian singer known by "Mikaben," has died after collapsing during a performance in Paris over the weekend. The musician was 41.

Mikaben was performing with his band CaRiMi when he walked to the back of the stage following his performance.

Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, took to Twitter on Saturday to confirm Mikaben’s passing.

TRENDING: ANOTHER Democrat going to jail for election fraud

Read the full story ›