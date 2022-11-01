'Impulse to conceal': John Fetterman loses out on major endorsement in heated Senate race

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz has received the endorsement from one of the state's largest newspapers with little more than a week left in his heated race against Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

The editorial board of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette issued its endorsement on Sunday, telling readers Oz was the candidate "better prepared to lead," and citing concerns over Fetterman's lack of transparency regarding his health and lack of real-world experience as reasons for the endorsement.

"We believe Mr. Oz is the better bet for Pennsylvania," the board wrote, before writing that Fetterman's health stemming from the stroke he suffered earlier this year was not an issue for them.

