A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2022
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Impulse to conceal': John Fetterman loses out on major endorsement in heated Senate race

Top newspaper endorses Republican Dr. Oz

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2022 at 9:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Democrat John Fetterman debates Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Democrat John Fetterman debates Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz has received the endorsement from one of the state's largest newspapers with little more than a week left in his heated race against Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

The editorial board of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette issued its endorsement on Sunday, telling readers Oz was the candidate "better prepared to lead," and citing concerns over Fetterman's lack of transparency regarding his health and lack of real-world experience as reasons for the endorsement.

"We believe Mr. Oz is the better bet for Pennsylvania," the board wrote, before writing that Fetterman's health stemming from the stroke he suffered earlier this year was not an issue for them.

TRENDING: Granny arrested for giving food to hungry homeless people!

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump asks Supreme Court to block Congress getting his tax returns
'Impulse to conceal': John Fetterman loses out on major endorsement in heated Senate race
WATCH: Bench-clearing brawl breaks out at women's sports event
'Deranged': Internet erupts when 'The View' dresses kids as FBI raiding 'toilet' Trump
Top supermodel: 'I don't really believe in straight people'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×