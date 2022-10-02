A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Indonesia police say 129 people killed after stampede at soccer match

Incident appears to be 1 of world's worst stadium disasters

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2022 at 4:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – At least 129 people were killed and around 180 injured at a soccer match in Indonesia after a crowd stampede during a riot, police said on Sunday, in what appears to be one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

After the match in East Java province between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended on Saturday night, supporters from the losing team invaded the pitch and police had fired tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Video footage from local news channels showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags.

TRENDING: Never let a devastating natural disaster go to waste

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday with family, friends, baseball
Republicans, pro-lifers victimized by political violence since Biden called Trump supporters 'threat'
Over 1 million Americans switched political parties
Another women's sport sees trans athletes rise to top
Massive efforts to restore power underway in Florida
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×