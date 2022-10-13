Inflation top voter issue, 60% blame Biden bumbling

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Rising inflation is the top election issue for over 8 out of 10 voters, with most blaming President Joe Biden’s policies for making the economy worse in less than two years on the job.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 84% said that rising prices would be important in their vote, easily making it the top issue. That includes 77% of Democrats who said it was an important issue.

The survey was released on the heels of new indications that prices are continuing to rise higher and faster than the White House predicted, undermining claims by Biden and his top aides that they have inflation under control.

