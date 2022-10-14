There's an information war raging – but God's in control of it

News flash for the Christian Church: God is conducting an information war in the midst of a deep-state onslaught to implement Satan's one world government before its time. These people will have their day, but it's not yet time for them. Satan has been trying to push his timetable forward, but when he appears in the Courtroom of Heaven, he has received only one word about implementing his one world government. That word is "Denied."

No one forces God's timetable forward, backward or anywhere else. God knows what it looks like inside of time and outside of time – because He created time, yet He is not bound by it. He knows what He intends to accomplish with time. He will accomplish what He purposed when He created time.

One of the favorite Bible verses of many Christians is: "Well, you know, everything is going to get worse and worse, and then the end will come!" Here's a pretty good response to that.

Why is it that our church ancestors focused on bringing the Good News of Jesus to some of the darkest parts of the world – areas often ruled by demons and false religions – but today the bulk of us seem to use our email lists to regurgitate the latest deep-state propaganda about its plans to enslave humanity.

We are living inside an information war, folks! Almost nothing is as it appears to be. The best news is that the deep-staters are at war with the same God who delivered Israel our of slavery in Egypt by parting the Red Sea before them and then closing it over the advancing Egyptian soldiers. Maybe we in the Body of Christ need some education on Sunday mornings about who the deep-staters are at war with, and what the likelihood of their success is, given that God tells us He is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. That would seem to indicate that He still does miracles, even if that makes some in His church uncomfortable today. We're all so sophisticated and scientific today, don't you know.

Has anyone who ever launched a war – informational or otherwise – against God ever succeeded? How did that work out for prior pharaohs, ancient Egyptian or the modern-day deep state? How about Satan at the Cross? He became a defeated foe for all of eternity. "Loser," is what we would term it in common language.

God promises us back in the book of Isaiah, "I will contend with those who contend with you …" (Isaiah 49:25). If that is the case, why do we send the enemy's disinformation around the world to our friends' inboxes, or post it on social media, as if we believe that God is going to lose this battle? Has God ever lost a battle?

We must be careful of the words we speak, because to many unbelievers we are the visible and audible representation of God on this earth. If we pass on Satan's disinformation, are they likely to believe it as being of God, because it came from one of God's own children?

The reason Satan hears "Denied" attached to his requests to move the one world government forward is that God does not want men and women to reside in Hell. It is only by hearing and believing the Gospel that any of us will avoid that fate, because we need to become a New Creation in Christ. God gave each of us free will so that we could decide on our ultimate destiny. By the time the one world government actually arrives, I don't think that humanity will any longer have the necessary free will. The tech world has revealed its evil intent toward us, and demonstrated its ability to hijack God's creation for Satan's purposes.

It is sad that it has come to this, but it is not being done by men and women who have simply made poor choices in their lives. It is being done by men and women who are fundamentally evil and the works of their father, the devil, they will do. Satan's goal is to forever alter humanity's DNA and forever separate us from God. If you think that God intends to permit that, you don't understand the meaning of "The Almighty." But be of good cheer: We are about to witness the fall of the cabal, and the greatest revival in world history. We are about to reap the rewards our ancestors have planted. The end will come at the time God has assigned for it; not a moment early, and not a moment late.

Full scripture reference: "For thus says the Lord: Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken, and the prey of the tyrant be rescued, for I will contend with those who contend with you, and I will save your children. I will make your oppressors eat their own flesh, and they shall be drunk with their own blood as with wine. Then all flesh shall know that I am the Lord your Savior, and your Redeemer, the Mighty one of Jacob." (Isaiah 24-26, ESV Classic).

Earth's Final Kingdom, Vol. 4 in the Armageddon Story novel series.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!