'Was it the jabs?': Republican lawmaker dies suddenly

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A top Republican lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 55, and with no cause of death provided, some are wondering if a COVID vaccine possibly played a part.

Hugh McKean, Colorado's House minority leader, died in his home just three days after turning 55.

TRENDING: These media giants all identified as Democrat propagandists

"It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean" Colorado House Republicans tweeted Sunday.

"Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized. pic.twitter.com/Yw7ARMTnJv — Colorado House Republicans (@COHouseGOP) October 30, 2022

Kristi Burton Brown, Colorado's Republican chairwoman, said McKean was "kind and positive," noting he "took the time to invest in so many lives, including my children."

Should news agencies at least raise the possibility that all these sudden deaths are caused by reactions to COVID shots? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (250 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of my friend, Leader Hugh McKean. He was kind and positive and took the time to invest in so many lives, including my children. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/d1Krp7Rbrv — Kristi Burton Brown (@ColoradoKbb) October 30, 2022

McKean, first elected to the state legislature in 2016 from Loveland, Colorado, leaves behind family members Aiden McKean, 21, Hanna McKean, 23, and his "dearest partner and friend Amy Parks," Colorado House Republicans said.

The Colorado Sun reported McKean "was found dead Sunday morning after complaining of feeling unwell the day before," adding that "information on the cause and manner of McKean's death, which shocked the Colorado political world, has not been released."

With many news agencies not even raising the possibility of a possible COVID-vaccine connection, J.D. Rucker at The Liberty Daily wondered "Was it the jabs?" as he blasted "the increasingly large category of conservative news outlets who refuse to mention the words 'COVID' or 'vaccine' in any story that deals with sudden inexplicable deaths of young and otherwise healthy people."

"This is due to the tyrants in Big Tech who will blacklist any news outlets that even ask the question. Google and YouTube will cut off their big ad dollar checks. Facebook will cut off the massive amounts of traffic they send to news outlets. It's an unfortunate reality that even respectable conservative or alternative news outlets won't dare risk their gravy trains."

Rucker concluded: "The truth is starting to come out. It's usually dropping in trickles. Sometimes the spigot lets out a bit more. Over time, the people will see the truth. We can only hope and pray it reaches as many in time as possible."

Others on Twitter commented:

"Will the true autopsy be released?"

"We need to know WHY??? I hate autopsies but please let us know what caused him to pass so young in such an important state!"

"When was he last b🤔🤔std with the [email protected] of death?"

When was he last b🤔🤔std with the [email protected] of death? — Ed Huelke (@EdHuelke) October 30, 2022

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

EDITOR'S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal "Soros district attorneys" who have transformed America's most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, "defunding the police," devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he's "some kind of god," obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: "If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…" "It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out." "You know, in my personal capacity I'm not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I've very much self-centered." "I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact." "Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it."

Except he hasn't "escaped it." Not only is Soros totally mad, but he's imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in "THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE'S 'GOD': Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!