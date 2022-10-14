What Jesus' Sermon on the Mount can teach us today

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FAITHWIRE) – TED Talks have taken the world by storm, with experts doling out facts and knowledge on a plethora of subjects. But what would it look like if Jesus were to give one of these informative speeches today?

That’s a question that fascinated Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, as he pondered what it would look like to hear Christ deliver one of these 18-minute speeches.

“I thought to myself, ‘If Jesus were to come back today and give a TED talk, what would He talk about?’ And then it hit me: we already have His TED Talk. It’s called the Sermon on the Mount.”

