How do Christian and Jewish traditions view Halloween?

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Halloween is seen by many as a child-oriented holiday with no religious connotations. But the truth is that it has roots in paganism and many religious Christians and Jews reject Halloween on this basis. People with fond childhood memories might be horrified at how the current Halloween is unfolding with one celebration leaving 154 dead and many using the holiday as an excuse to express their inner Nazi self.

Halloween has gained in popularity in South Korea in recent years with some of the more boisterous celebrations taking place in the Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul, an area known for its nightlife and trendy restaurants. On Saturday night, the festivities were interrupted by a crowd crush. 154 were confirmed dead and over 133 were injured.

a guy just walked into fanelli cafe in soho dressed as a nazi i have no words pic.twitter.com/4szraZgVEd — matt (@mattxiv) October 30, 2022

TRENDING: Judge rules on policy suppressing conservative views

Halloween has been hijacked by some adults who see it as a time to let their hair down and behave in ways they normally would not. On Saturday night, one young man walked into a bar in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan dressed as a Nazi.

Read the full story ›