Jill Biden: 'I know that Hunter is innocent'

This week – amid whistleblower documentation that the FBI possesses "voluminous evidence" of criminality by Hunter Biden related to his management of a family business trading on access to Joe Biden and the White House – the first lady insisted there's nothing to see.

"Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter," Jill Biden told NBC News. "They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent."

The president's son is the subject of a federal investigation by the U.S. attorney in Delaware.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported federal agents believe they have enough evidence to support charging Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making a false statement in connection with the purchase of a gun.

"I love my son, and I will keep looking forward," the president's wife said.

On Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss that among the "voluminous evidence" of criminal acts by Hunter Biden are documents that show President Biden "was aware of Hunter Biden's business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them."

Leaked emails reported this week show the Russian oligarch who wired $3.5 million to a firm run by the president's son also invested $40 million in Hunter Biden's real estate company, Rosemont Realty.

The president was asked about the federal investigation in a recent interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

"I have great confidence in my son," Biden said. "I love him, and he's on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now. And I'm just so proud of him."

