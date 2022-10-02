A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday with family, friends, baseball

Longest-living U.S. president in history

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2022 at 5:58pm
Former President Jimmy Carter (video screenshot from HuffPostLive)

Former President Jimmy Carter (video screenshot from HuffPostLive)

(FOX NEWS) – Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, will celebrate his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.

The 39th president’s latest milestone comes as The Carter Center, which the Carters established together after their one White House term, marks 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, monitoring elections, and advancing public health in the developing world.

Jason Carter, the former president's grandson now leading the Carter Center board, described his grandfather, an outspoken Christian, as content with his life and legacy.

