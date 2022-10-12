Judge makes ruling on legal heirs to Anne Heche's estate

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Anne Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, passed another legal hurdle Tuesday in his ongoing court battle over the late actress' estate as her ex, James Tupper, was denied his petition to be named guardian ad litem over their son, Atlas, 13.

"We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas," Laffoon's lawyer, Bryan Phipps, said in a statement released to Fox News Digital.

"We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator."

