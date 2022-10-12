A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Judge makes ruling on legal heirs to Anne Heche's estate

'We are pleased, but not surprised'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 11, 2022 at 8:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Anne Heche (Courtesy Mingle Media TV)

Anne Heche (Courtesy Mingle Media TV)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Anne Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, passed another legal hurdle Tuesday in his ongoing court battle over the late actress' estate as her ex, James Tupper, was denied his petition to be named guardian ad litem over their son, Atlas, 13.

"We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas," Laffoon's lawyer, Bryan Phipps, said in a statement released to Fox News Digital.

"We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Angela Lansbury, entrancing star of stage and screen, dead
Judge makes ruling on legal heirs to Anne Heche's estate
Pfizer exec confesses vaccine never even tested on stopping transmission
White House to downplay Biden's birthday so as not to remind voters how old Joe is
'See people who aren't being seen': Watch 3 airport workers stunned with thousands of dollars in tips
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×