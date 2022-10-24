Judge rules voting by mail due to COVID fears is unconstitutional

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- A judge in New York ruled that voting by mail over fears of the coronavirus is unconstitutional.

The Democrat-controlled legislature "appears poised to continue the expanded absentee voting provisions of New York State Election Law … in an Orwellian perpetual state of health emergency and cloaked in the veneer of ‘voter enfranchisement,'" Saratoga County Supreme Court Justice Dianne Freestone, a Republican, wrote in her ruling Friday.

The 28-page ruling ordered local election boards to stop counting absentee ballots they’ve already received and to "preserve" them until after Election Day on Nov. 8 or after the resolution of a lawsuit filed by Republicans in the state. The ruling does not invalidate ballots that have already been mailed.

