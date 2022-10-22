Judge scolds Biden's DOJ for 'burdensome' badgering of conservative group

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A federal judge has scolded Joe Biden's Department of Justice for its "burdensome" badgering of a conservative organization.

The revelations come in a commentary at the Daily Signal by Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation.

He explained that the DOJ had subpoenaed the Alabama chapter of the conservative group Eagle Forum.

TRENDING: 'Progressives' actually cause poverty – plus, they're crazy!

He reported the "outrageous" demand, however, was met with an immediately pushback from "dozens" of conservative groups supporting the Eagle Forum's request to throw it out.

So the DOJ "caved and narrowed their request – as the judge in the case put it – to '1%' of what they were demanding before," he explained.

It gets better.

"At a hearing on Oct. 14 on the motion, according to a transcript we have obtained, federal Judge Liles C. Burke castigated the Justice Department for its 'vastly overbroad and unduly burdensome' subpoena and declared that he 'would have issued an order to quash' the subpoena if the Justice Department had not withdrawn almost all of it. And Burke hinted that he would be open to considering sanctions against the Justice Department," von Spakovsky explained.

Is the Department of Justice badgering conservative organizations? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (37 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The background is that all the usual left-wingers sued Alabama over its "Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act" that bans puberty-blocking chemicals and body-mutilating surgery on minors.

The Eagle Forum wasn't even a defendant; it just spoke out in support of the law, he said.

"But because of their advocacy, they were targeted by the Justice Department with a massive, capacious subpoena that sought everything the Eagle Forum and its volunteers have done or said for the last five years on this issue. It was clearly an attempt to intimidate the organization, deter its activism, and perhaps punish them for exercising their First Amendment rights on a policy issue the Biden administration disagreed with," von Spakovsky said.

The DOJ's requests had no relevance, since the Eagle Forum members are not the lawmakers who adopted the law, and their statements have no influence over its constitutionality.

Burke, in fact, openly wondered, "how in the world could what the Department of Justice is asking for possibly be relevant to this case and its outcome."

The explanation turned uplifting for conservatives, with von Spakovksy writing:

The judge asked Justice Department lawyer Jason Cheek why the department had suddenly gone from “asking for [an] ‘everything we can think of subpoena’ down to [a] ‘we just really actually one need one thing’” subpoena just before the hearing. The only answer the lawyer was able to squeak out was the “amicus briefs filed by numerous organizations” and his complaint that the Eagle Forum did not first have a “conversation” with the department to negotiate a narrowing of the scope of the subpoena. He repeatedly complained that “this thing has grown some legs” after so many groups filed briefs opposing his subpoena.

Further, a lawyer for Eagle Forum pointed out that federal case law requires the DOJ to "take reasonable steps to avoid imposing undue burden and expense on the recipient of the subpoena, and authorizes sanctions on a party or attorney who fails to comply."

Burke then warned the DOJ: "Administrations change every four years, or at least every eight. Is the new standard going to be that these kind of subpoenas go out in legislation to any advocacy organization, and they want emails to their members, they want social media posts, they want things that the group just considered in their advocacy? … Is that where you think the Department of Justice thinks we need to go in this country? Because I promise you this, at some point this will be aimed at the Southern Poverty Law [Center] and the ACLU, and their efforts, as well. Is this where we need to go?"

When the subpoena appeared, WND reported that J. Christian Adams, the chief of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, charged Biden's DOJ was using the subpoena as "a classic move … to intimidate a conservative group."

He said, "The Department is full of radical bureaucrats and has even been sanctioned by federal courts for colluding with leftist groups. In America, the government cannot target groups who oppose their political beliefs and that is exactly what the DOJ has done here."

EDITOR'S NOTE: With what has been called the "Sovietization" of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don't have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime's all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration's ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump "is the most towering political figure in living memory" and the person "most fit to lead" today's America. It's all in "STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!