Judge throws book at former Democrat mayor convicted of ballot harvesting

Refused to accept responsibility for her criminal act

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2022 at 4:50pm
(SLAY NEWS) – A former Democrat mayor in Arizona has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of ballot harvesting charges.

Guillermina Fuentes was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation after the judge rejected her plea.

Fuentes had requested probation with no jail time but the judge argued that she refused to accept responsibility for her criminal act and threw the book at her.

