Kamala Harris says Americans don't need to 'abandon their faith' to support abortion

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Americans don't need to abandon their faith to support abortion rights in the U.S., Vice President Kamala Harris argued Wednesday.

Harris made the statement while speaking at an abortion rights conference in Connecticut, joining a panel discussion alongside Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson and Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn. Hayes pressed Harris to explain how a person might still support abortion rights even if their religious beliefs declare it immoral.

"What would you say to someone who understands why abortion should be a personal decision between a pregnant person and whomever else they decide to include in the conversation, but believes they can't reconcile it with their faith?" Hayes asked, reading a question from the audience.

Read the full story ›