A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Kamala Harris says Americans don't need to 'abandon their faith' to support abortion

Critics immediately mocked her logic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2022 at 4:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Vice President Kamala Harris attends an event celebrating the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

Vice President Kamala Harris attends an event celebrating the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Americans don't need to abandon their faith to support abortion rights in the U.S., Vice President Kamala Harris argued Wednesday.

Harris made the statement while speaking at an abortion rights conference in Connecticut, joining a panel discussion alongside Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson and Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn. Hayes pressed Harris to explain how a person might still support abortion rights even if their religious beliefs declare it immoral.

"What would you say to someone who understands why abortion should be a personal decision between a pregnant person and whomever else they decide to include in the conversation, but believes they can't reconcile it with their faith?" Hayes asked, reading a question from the audience.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State lawmakers promising 'repercussions' for surgeons doing mutilations on children
Elon Musk draws criticism from Zelensky after Peace Plan Twitter poll
DHS released record number of illegal migrants with tracking devices, phones
Swiss company offers fortified luxury bunkers for the apocalypse
Americans should prepare for gas prices to keep rising, analysts warn
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×